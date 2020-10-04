Celcom faces network disruption in Malaysia, voice and data services affected

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — If you’re using Celcom and facing issues with mobile data and voice calls, you’re not alone. It appears that there’s a network disruption at the moment which causes some devices to show “no signal” or “emergency calls only” status.

Celcom has acknowledged the technical issue which affects their voice and data services in certain areas nationwide. According to the blue telco, their technical team is working hard to resolve and restore its services as soon as possible.

Customers in some areas nationwide may find their voice and data services experience affected due to a technical issue we are facing right now. Our technical team is working hard to resolve this issue and restore services as soon as possible. — Celcom Axiata #StaySafe #StayConnected (@Celcom) October 4, 2020

MVNO Tune Talk appears to be affected as they have retweeted Celcom’s announcement:

Dear Tune Talkers, please take note of the following notice from our network provider regarding voice and data issue. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused 🙏 https://t.co/xXOiD0nlX8 — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) October 4, 2020

Yoodo which also utilises Celcom’s network has also posted a similar message on their social channels:

Dear users, we are aware of the current service outage that has affected users of several telco providers. Our team is working with the other providers to help resolve the issue. We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Yoodo (@yoodoMY) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Unifi has announced that Unifi Mobile customers outside their 4G coverage areas may face service disruption. Unifi Mobile relies on Celcom for domestic roaming in areas without Unifi’s 4G coverage. They added that their 4G network is not affected.

#unifialerts unifi Mobile users who are outside our 4G coverage areas may experience network connection issues. This is caused by a service disruption affecting our domestic roaming partner. The unifi Mobile 4G network is not affected by this issue. Thread 1/2 — help me unifi (@helpmeunifi) October 4, 2020

Interestingly, we don’t have issues with our Yoodo service. How’s your Celcom service at the moment? — SoyaCincau