Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Celcom faces network disruption in Malaysia, voice and data services affected

Sunday, 04 Oct 2020 05:15 PM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — If you’re using Celcom and facing issues with mobile data and voice calls, you’re not alone. It appears that there’s a network disruption at the moment which causes some devices to show “no signal” or “emergency calls only” status.

Celcom has acknowledged the technical issue which affects their voice and data services in certain areas nationwide. According to the blue telco, their technical team is working hard to resolve and restore its services as soon as possible.

MVNO Tune Talk appears to be affected as they have retweeted Celcom’s announcement:

Yoodo which also utilises Celcom’s network has also posted a similar message on their social channels:

Meanwhile, Unifi has announced that Unifi Mobile customers outside their 4G coverage areas may face service disruption. Unifi Mobile relies on Celcom for domestic roaming in areas without Unifi’s 4G coverage. They added that their 4G network is not affected.

Interestingly, we don’t have issues with our Yoodo service. How’s your Celcom service at the moment? — SoyaCincau

Related Articles

In Malaysia