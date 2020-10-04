After yesterday’s record high, Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 293 mostly in Sabah, Kedah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Health Ministry today recorded 293 new Covid-19 cases spread out over nine states and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, with no additional deaths recorded.

Malaysia had been charting a continuous streak of new highs in terms of daily new Covid-19 cases over the past three days, with 260 recorded on October 1, followed by 287 (October 2), and the nation’s current record high at 317 cases (October 3 or yesterday).

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the 293 cases composed of 292 locally-transmitted cases (involving 269 Malaysians and 23 foreigners), while the remaining case is an imported case involving a foreigner.

The bulk or about 81 per cent of the 293 cases today were detected in Sabah (126 cases) and Kedah (113 cases), while the rest were recorded in Selangor (31), Johor (eight), Labuan (five), Kuala Lumpur (three), Perak (two), Negri Sembilan (two), and one case each in Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak.

This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country to 12,381 to date, but with 83.05 per cent or 10,283 having recovered and discharged so far.

With 67 individuals discharged today, the current total for active cases or Covid-19 patients still under treatment is 1,961.

Of the 1,961 cases still being treated, 28 are in the intensive care units (ICU) with four of them intubated or on respiratory support.

