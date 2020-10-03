USIM to implement online registration for new students

SEREMBAN, Oct 3 ― Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) is postponing physical admission of students to its campus following the spike of Covid-19 cases in the country

As such, its vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin said the registration of students for the 2020/2021 session, involving all levels of studies, would be carried out online.

“Admission of new students for the affected academic session and return of old students to campus will also be postponed to a date that will be announced soon.

“Meanwhile, the teaching and learning (PdP) session for new and existing students will be conducted online on dates that will be announced,” he said in a statement here today.

He said for students who are already in campus, they could remain there until a new announcement is made to curb the spread of the pandemic.

All programmes and activities involving gathering inside the campus are also postponed to a date to be announced later, he added. ― Bernama