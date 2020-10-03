Seri Sapagaya PPR becomes centralised Covid-19 quarantine centre for Lahad Datu, says district disaster control chief

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 at Flat PKNS Kampung Baharu in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LAHAD DATU, Oct 3 — Covid-19 patients with light symptoms will be placed at the Seri Sapagaya people’s housing project (PPR) here, which is being turned into a centralised quarantined centre for the district.

Lahad Datu disaster operation control centre chairman Juraimin Jadil said the centre would begin operation Tuesday.

“The quarantine centre will house Covid-19 patients who are in stable conditions (experiencing light symptoms) while patients who need special attention will be placed at Lahad Datu Hospital,” he told reporters after visiting the PPR here today.

He said the opening of the centre at the PPR was aimed at managing the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Lahad Datu, besides the concern of other centres not being able to accommodate the raising number of patients.

Quarantine centres at Plasma Inn and Islamic Training Institute (ILIM) would be closed in stages, he said.

According to Juraimin, three blocks of the PPR would be utilised, of which two blocks for treating patients and one for the frontliners, comprising health, police, armed forces and local government personnel.

The 410-unit PPR, which is in the final stage of occupancy process, is located at Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau, about 18 kilometres from the town. — Bernama