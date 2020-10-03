Ismail Sabri: Only senior foreign dignitaries allowed in, need to reduce Covid-19 risk

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Malaysia will only accept official visits from cabinet members of allied countries for the time being, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said today’s special Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 made the decision after considering the need to maintain diplomatic relations with other nations.

“At the same time, they are to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Among SOPs the foreign dignitaries must observe include conducting a swab test three days prior to their visit to Malaysia and upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), they have to undergo another swab test.

“Only visits for official business are allowed without involving a crowd.

“The foreign delegates will be escorted from the airport to their respective hotels, and as soon as they are done they will be escorted back to the airport.

“They are not allowed to go anywhere else apart from their official visit locations,” he said.

All foreign delegates are only allowed to travel via charted flights.

As for Malaysian delegates who are travelling abroad for official visits, they are to comply with SOPs.

“However, as soon as they arrive in Malaysia, they have to observe a mandatory quarantine of 14 days,” he said.