Fire and Rescue Dept: 150 passengers walk down after Penang Hill train service disrupted at middle station

Approximately 150 passengers of the Penang Hill funicular train had to be rescued and walked down to the lower station after the train service was disrupted for over almost two hours at the middle station today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — Approximately 150 passengers of the Penang Hill funicular train had to be rescued and walked down to the lower station after the train service was disrupted for over almost two hours at the middle station today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operation centre spokesman said they were alerted about the incident by one of the passengers who made the distress call at 2.33pm.

“All the stranded passengers were taken down to the lower station by walking through the funicular railway line,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Penang Hill Corporation in its latest Facebook post said their team had managed to solve the problem and that the train service had resumed at 3.55pm.

It also apologised for any conveniences caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. — Bernama