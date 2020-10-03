Covid-19: Three imported cases recorded in Sarawak today, says SDMC

A health worker in protective suit swabs a driver’s mouth at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 3 — Sarawak recorded three new imported Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state at 716.

“Of these, two cases were registered in Sibu and one case in Kuching. They are all imported cases,” the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) informed in a statement today.

The 714th case is a security guard who has just returned from a vacation in Tawau, Sabah. The case works in Kapit and has returned to his home district in Tawau on September 17 and was in Sabah until September 30.

He traveled by plane from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu International Airport of September 29 and spent one night in Kota Kinabalu.

The case then continued his journey from Kota Kinabalu to Kuching on September 30, before continuing on his journey to Sibu on the same day.

This case has been given a 14-day home quarantine order.

During his stopover in Kuching International Airport, the case underwent Covid-19 swab test and his rT-PCR test was found positive on October 2. He had previously undergone a Covid-19 test at a private clinic in Tawau on September 28 and was tested negative.

This case does not show symptoms of Covid-19. The case was admitted to Sibu Hospital on the date his result was released, and is categorised as a case who got the infection from a high-risk district in Sabah. Close contact tracing is in full swing.

The 715th case is a local working as a teacher at a school in Tambunan, Sabah. The case has returned to Sibu for a holiday on September 30. The case flew from Kota Kinabalu International Airport with a stopover in Kuching International Airport before proceeding to Sibu on the same day.

The last time the case returned to Sibu was in June 2020.

During the stopover Kuching International Airport, the case has undergone Covid-19 swab screening and the rT-PCR test was found positive on October 2. The case also screened for Covid-19 at a government clinic in Luyang on September 27 but result was negative.

This case is also asymptomatic and was admitted to Sibu Hospital on the day results were released. The case was categorised as a case who got the infection from a high-risk district in Sabah and close contact tracing is ongoing.

The 716th case involves a local man working at an oil rig operated by a petroleum company in Kota Kinabalu. The case signed off from the rig on September 29. Upon arrival on land, the case together with the other crew members, was placed in a hotel and has undergone Covid-19 screening at a

private medical centre in Jesselton, Sabah on the same day.

The results of the case and the other crew members were said to have been negative.

On September 30, he returned to Kuching by flight from Kota Kinabalu International Airport to Kuching International Airport (KIA). Upon arrival at the airport, he went through the swab test and given the 14-day home quarantine order.

His rT-PCR test was found to be positive on October 2 and was referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment. He is also asymptomatic. This case was also categorised as a case that got the infection from a high-risk district in Sabah. Close contact tracing is being done.

Meanwhile, SDMC also informed that there was no case of recovery and discharge for the day. To-date, 682 or 95.25 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 15 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Seven cases are being treated at Sarawak General Hospital, five cases at Miri Hospital, two at Sibu Hospital and one at Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

As for Person-Under-Investigation (PUIs), there were six new ones, with three awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 9,760 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there are 53 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 966 individuals at 12 hotels statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 24,782.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 2.65 per cent of total cases. — Borneo Post