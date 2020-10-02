Selangor sees two new Covid-19 clusters after travellers returned from Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today two new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, noting that the index patients were both recent returnees from virus hot spot Sabah.

The Seri Setia cluster in Selangor started with a 36-year-old Malaysian man who visited Semporna on the east coast of Sabah from September 16 to 20 and tested positive for the coronavirus on September 27.

The Seri Anggerik cluster in Hulu Selangor started with a 37-year-old Malaysian man who travelled to the north Borneo state from September 9 to 18 and started showing symptoms of an infection from September 25.

