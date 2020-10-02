Learn from Sabah to break Covid-19 infection chain, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today urged all Malaysians to continue to be vigilant and keep to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control the contagion.

He said the fast spread of the virus in Sabah resulting in today’s new high of 287 cases should be a lesson for the rest of the country to abide by the rules.

“We have won several battles during the initial MCO, conditional MCO and now we are fighting the virus under the recovery MCO.

“If you want to win the battle and not have cases in three consecutive days, if you want to see that result, we have to comply to the SOPs that have been set,” he told a press conference here after announcing 287 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 infections in a single day.

MORE TO COME