Fire and Rescue Dept: Maintenance worker crushed to death by lift in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — A lift maintenance worker was trapped and crushed to death while carrying out lift maintenance work at Putra Harmoni Apartment, Precinct 9, here today.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Hafizal Mohd Razali who confirmed the incident said the 36-year-old man died at the scene.

He said, the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue team who arrived at the scene at 12.23pm after receiving a distress call at about 12.20pm regarding the incident, took half an hour to remove the trapped victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team, he said. — Bernama