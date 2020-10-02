Covid-19: Health D-G says no lockdown for Selangor even as infection rate rises

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The federal government has not discussed a lockdown for Selangor despite the rising cases and clusters there, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He conceded that the infection rate, expressed as R-nought (R0), is now at 1.99, but stressed that the government is actively taking measures to control the virus from spreading.

“For Selangor, yes, the R0 is 1.99, but the public health control measures are ongoing to contain the infection.

“Just like how we managed to do for Kedah, we will be able to bring the R0 down to less than 1.0,” he told a news conference here on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

When the R0 equals one, it means each patient will infect one other person. The current R0 rate for Selangor indicates that each infected person is spreading the virus to more than one other person.

