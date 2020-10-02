Court fines 13 Chinese nationals for submitting false report to Immigration Dept

Thirteen Chinese nationals were fined RM1,500 each in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for submitting false police reports to a senior officer at the Immigration Department last month. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Thirteen Chinese nationals were fined RM1,500 each in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for submitting false police reports to a senior officer at the Immigration Department (JIM) last month.

The accused comprising 10 men and three women, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Noraisyah Mohd Yusof after the charges were read in English.

All accused were charged with providing false police report by claiming they lost their passports to the Immigration senior deputy director on the fourth floor of the Department at about 10am on September 21.

The charge was framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 511 of the same act.

In the same court, eight of them also pleaded guilty to a charge of overstaying in Malaysia under Section 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 and was fined RM10,000 each in default of six months’ jail while another Chinese male national was fined RM4,500 in default three months’ jail for being in the country without a valid pass.

They committed the offence at the commercial crime investigation division, Putrajaya police headquarters at about 11am on September 23.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi prosecuted the case. — Bernama