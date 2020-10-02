Bayan Lepas factory chemical spill in Penang causes breathing difficulties to 13, one sustain burns

Penang Fire and Rescue Department personnel fighting a fire caused by a chemical spill at a factory’s laboratory in Bayan Lepas Industrial Area, Penang October 2, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 — Thirteen 13 factory workers suffered breathing difficulties and one sustained burns due to a chemical spill at a factory’s laboratory in Halaman Kampung Jawa 2, Bayan Lepas Industrial Area, near here, today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operation centre spokesperson said they received an emergency call at 1.08pm and rushed a team and a fire engine to the scene.

“Upon arrival we discovered that a one-litre container of hydrochloric acid spilled on the floor causing 13 women employees to have breathing difficulties.

“A male employee sustained burns due to the chemical’s splash. All of them were brought to a nearby clinic and were reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said JBPM Hazardous Material (Hazmat) team was also at the scene to carry out cleaning. — Bernama