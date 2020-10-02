As Covid-19 cases rise, USM introduces drive-through registration of new students

Universiti Sains Malaysia introduced a drive-through registration process for new students October 2, 2020. — Picture courtesy of USM

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today introduced a drive-through registration process for new students that only took three minutes to complete.

Each student and their parents or guardians will undergo health screening, register on MyDaftar by scanning a QR code and watch a short online briefing while seated in their vehicle.

USM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (student development affairs and alumni) Professor Aldrin Abdullah said the drive-through registration process was held in line with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“For the first time, USM introduced an innovative system, MyDaftar, which is an online registration system that only takes five seconds to complete registration,” he said when monitoring the drive-through registration of new students for the academic year of 2020 to 2021 this morning.

He said this is one of the proactive steps the university had taken to ease the registration process for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

USM Deputy Vice Chancellor (student development affairs and alumni) Professor Aldrin Abdullah explaining the registration process to a parent at the drive-through registration. — Picture courtesy of USM

Last night, the university had changed its original plans to allow the physical registration of students at the campus to online registration.

However, new students who were already on the way to the campus were allowed to enter the campus for registration.

They were given the options of registering and returning home after that, registering, keeping their belongings in the hostel and returning home and finally, registering and immediately moving into their respective hostels.

A total 200 new students completed their registration at USM this morning.