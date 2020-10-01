Syed Saddiq: Whole of Malaysia affected because of special treatment for non-compliant politician returnees from Sabah

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has blamed “special treatment” accorded certain returning politicians from Sabah for the sharp rise in today’s Covid-19 infections.

The former youth and sports minister noted the 260 new cases reported today and suggested the number may be lower if those politicians made the effort to self-isolate after returning to the peninsula from campaigning in the Sabah election that ended recently.

“Because of ‘special treatment’ we are facing a new wave of Covid. 260 new cases!” Syed Saddiq said in a Facebook post.

He was referring to the latest infection statistics of 260 cases nationwide, the second highest national daily figure. The last time figures were so high was on June 4, with a record 277 cases.

Sabah recorded the highest number of infections at 118 today followed by Kedah with 98 cases.

Syed Saddiq said he tested negative for Covid-19 last Saturday but decided to follow the Health Ministry’s advice to self-regulate and stay at home for the next 14 days as a preventive measure.

Using the hashtag #EmpatBelas in reference to the length of the quarantine period, the 27-year-old took a swipe at other politicians, especially those in government, for not complying with the SOPs.

“There is still no action taken against the deputy minister who went on holiday to Turkey and did not quarantine,” he said, without naming the person.

Syed Saddiq was likely referring to Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali who is actually plantation, industries and commodities minister who visited Turkey from July 3 to July 7 and came under public scrutiny after he was revealed to have flouted a home quarantine order after returning.

Syed Saddiq added: “There are still politicians coming back from Sabah but refuse to quarantine. The whole of Malaysia is affected.”