Speaker told PAS MP to substantiate ‘distorted’ Bible claim, says DAP lawmaker

PAS MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi has been told to explain his claim in Parliament that the Christian Bible was distorted or altered. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Oct 1 — Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has instructed Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh to explain his claim in Parliament that the Christian Bible was distorted or altered, Bandar Kuching federal lawmaker Kelvin Yii said today.

He said he was informed that the Speaker has sent an official letter to the PAS MP seeking an explanation, including for him to provide supporting evidence, at the next meeting.

Yii said he also received a reply from Parliament acknowledging his letter to the Speaker demanding Nik Muhammad Zawawi retract and apologise for the insensitive remarks.

“This is an issue that I will continue to pursue and not let go lightly in the next Parliament session as it is important to send the correct message that regardless of the position of power, no one is above the law,” Yii said in a statement.

He said Nik Muhammad Zawawi has set a bad precedent for the House in which such insensitive comments against other religions could be made without any repercussions.

“I highly regret that even with multiple demands from the public including Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST), Sabah Council of Churches, and Sarawak Evangelical Churches Association (SECA), the Pasir Puteh MP has shown no remorse.

“He has no intention of apologising in response to all the demands and even went on and further aggravated the situation by further insulting Christians by saying they have no right to be offended,” Yii said.

Yii said the PAS federal lawmaker has failed to grasp how insensitive his comments were not only to the Christian community but also all communities in multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

“That is why this issue will not be forgotten until the person involved takes full responsibility for it,” he said.

He added MPs should be the first to set a good example by promoting unity and not division, and that is why a proper precedent has to be set in the House where such remarks should not have been condoned in the first place.

During the debate on the Road Transport Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink driving offenders on August 26, Nik Muhammad Zawawi had claimed that “Kitab Injil ini dipesongkan atau pun diubah” (The Bible is distorted or changed).

The PAS MP refused to apologise and insisted that his remark was factual.