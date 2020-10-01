Health D-G says Malaysians can ‘make the impossible, possible, and flatten the curve again’ after sharp surge in Covid-19 cases

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is upbeat that Malaysians can make the impossible happen and flatten the upward curve in the Covid-19 outbreak in the country again.

The health director-general sought to rouse the public’s spirits after nationwide infections jumped to 260 cases today, the highest daily count since June 4.

“So it’s up to us now to flatten the curve. We have done it before, and we can do it again to flatten the curve, but we have the experience now as compared to that in March, but we need the collaboration form each and every one of us, so that we can comply with the SOPs, and hopefully we can flatten the curve again.

“Although we can see that the cases are increasing, if we come together, we can make the impossible, possible, and flatten the curve again. We have done that before, we are going to do it again,” Dr Noor Hisham told a press conference here today.

All but one of today’s 260 cases were locally-transmitted. The exception who was infected while abroad was a returnee from the United Kingdom.

Dr Noor Hisham said that from the 259 local transmissions, 31 had travelled to Sabah recently, bringing the cases from the Borneo state since September to 119 cases.

The total number who are currently infected is 1,334 cases.

The last time the infection cases recorded the highest spike, was on June 4, with 277 cases.