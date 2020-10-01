FT Ministry to review Covid-19 SOPs for restaurants and bars following spike in RMCO violations

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during a press conference at Menara Seri Wilayah in Putrajaya October 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Federal Territories Ministry said today the standard operating procedures (SOP) for restaurants and bars will be revised, following the rise in numbers of people flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was crucial for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Federal Territories Crisis Management Centre to revisit the current SOPs and conduct stringent enforcement.

“I believe it should be further strengthened. The public must not take things for granted when Covid-19 is still as dangerous as ever so long as we have not found a vaccine,” he said during a press conference here.

Nightclubs and pubs continue to record the highest number of offences even though these premises are still banned from operating.

Just yesterday, the police arrested 98 individuals for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the 98 arrested, 34 of were nabbed in pubs or nightclubs.

On September 14, Ismail Sabri urged the police and local authorities to take stern action against nightclub and pub owners, or owners of premises who flout the RMCO, including dragging them to court and withdrawing their operating licences.