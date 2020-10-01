Dr Noor Hisham: Four new Covid-19 clusters in Putrajaya, Klang, Langkawi and Tawau

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced four new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Kedah and the federal territory of Putrajaya totalling 24 infected people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Health Ministry today announced four new Covid-19 clusters in Selangor, Sabah, Kedah and the federal territory of Putrajaya totalling 24 infected people.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster with the most cases is the Bah Ketil Cluster in Langkawi, Kedah with nine people infected followed by the Selasih Cluster in Putrajaya with seven cases.

The Sabah cluster located in Tawau, dubbed the Ju Hua Cluster with five cases. The last new cluster is in Klang, dubbed the Meru cluster with three cases.

All the infected are Malaysians.

