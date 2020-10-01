Deputy minister: 72,893 job seekers in Malaysia secure employment through MYFutureJobs

Human Resources Deputy Minister Awang Hashim monitors Covid-19 screening activity at the entrance of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

RAUB, Oct 1 — A total of 72,893 job seekers nationwide managed to secure employment through the MYFutureJobs portal, which was launched to help reduce the country’s unemployment rate.

Human Resources Deputy Minister Awang Hashim said the user-friendly portal can efficiently match job vacancies to seekers with high accuracy.

“It is also able to help candidates improve their skills and marketability,” he told reporters after officiating the Mini Penjana Career Carnival held in conjunction with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) Day in Sungai Koyan, here today.

At the carnival, about 400 job opportunities were offered for job seekers within the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary constituency.

Awang said as of last Monday, there were 290,665 job vacancies and a total of 316,834 job seekers have been registered with the MYFutureJobs portal.

Meanwhile, Awang called on those who are eligible for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) 2.0 to apply online via https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my starting today.

PSU is an initiative under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which was introduced to help employers affected economically by Covid-19 in sustaining their business and safeguarding employment. — Bernama