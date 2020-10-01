Covid-19: UMP postpones admission and entry of Sabah, red zones

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at KLIA September 28, 2020. UMP deputy vice-chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni), Prof Datuk Yuserrie Zainuddin said the admission of students who have a travel history to Sabah within 14 days before the registration date has also been postponed. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Oct 1 — Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) has postponed the physical admission of students from Sabah and red zones at the Pekan and Gambang campuses, which is scheduled to begin in stages from October 12.

“The instruction to postpone the physical admission of students covers all levels of courses and student categories. The registration of new students from Sabah and the red zones must be done online from October 5 to 9.

“They are allowed to be present at UMP according to the existing procedure after the situation in the state or area recovers,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Yuserrie said the admission for senior and new students from other states were as scheduled with adherence to the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“The student induction week and teaching and learning activities will continue online in accordance with the UMP academic year,” he said. — Bernama