Managing director held by MACC over RM22m tender in Kedah

MACC has detained a company managing director for allegedly using fake documents to secure a government tender worth RM22 million in July 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Sept 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a company managing director for allegedly using fake documents to secure a government tender worth RM22 million in July 2018.

A source from Kedah MACC told Bernama that the 33-year-old man was detained at a restaurant in Kajang, Selangor, noon yesterday.

“The suspect had used documents containing false details by ordering and forcing two of his staff to produce forged bank statements to bid for cleaning works at a government department in Kedah worth RM22 million,” he said, adding that the company secured the project the same year.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed the matter. — Bernama