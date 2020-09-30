Hishammuddin tested negative for Covid-19 twice, says his deputy

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (right) with Barisan Nasional candidate for the Karambunai state constituency, Datuk Yakob Khan, at Kampung Lapasan Sepanggar Sept 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has tested negative twice for Covid-19, his deputy Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffarn said today.

Kamaruddin said that the Sembrong MP is now observing a14-day quarantine order by the Ministry of Health.

“So far based on our information, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin had tested negative twice for Covid-19 but is now observing his 14-day home quarantine,’’ he said briefly to the press following the signing ceremony to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in Wisma Putra today.

During the ceremony, a video was played of Hishammuddin signing the ratification of the treaty and subsequently congratulating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as other parties who were instrumental towards Malaysia’s ratification today.

Hishammuddin is among many other politicians and political campaigners returning from Sabah following the state polls who are observing their quarantine.

In the past week, Covid-19 cases have been spiking in Sabah, Selangor and even Johor, with the discovery of new clusters forming up in these states.