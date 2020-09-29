Jeffrey Kitingan steps down as federal deputy minister following appointment as Sabah DCM

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan was sworn in as the Sabah deputy chief minister in Kota Kinabalu this morning. His new portfolio will be agriculture and fisheries. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Newly-minted Sabah deputy chief minister Jeffrey Kitingan has stepped down as federal tourism, arts and culture deputy minister.

Kitingan told Sin Chew Daily he resigned from the federal position today by sending a letter of resignation to the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Yes I have resigned.

“I sent a letter to the PM today,” he told the Chinese language daily.

Kitingan was sworn in as the Sabah deputy chief minister in Kota Kinabalu this morning. His new portfolio will be agriculture and fisheries.

In May 2018, he was in the Sabah Cabinet briefly following events post the 14th general election. He was then appointed as agriculture and food industries minister under Tan Sri Musa Aman’s administration which lasted only for two days.

He was appointed as federal assistant minister earlier this year.

Kitingan is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president, he retained his Tambunan state assembly seat.