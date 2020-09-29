Hajiji sworn in as new Sabah CM; Bung, Kitingan, Gunsalam all made deputy CMs

(From left) Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Hajiji Noor and Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan pose for a photo after a press conference at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Sabah Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor took his oath of office this morning to officially be appointed as the 16th chief minister of Sabah.

At the same ceremony, Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and STAR president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Also named as a deputy chief minister was Datuk Joachim Gunsalam from PBS.

Bung and Hajiji had been tussling over the CM’s post until yesterday when the former conceded the post.

The two are part of the informal Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition that won the 16th state election on Saturday.

