Putrajaya announces Covid-19 lockdown in Sabah’s Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna

KUALA LUMPUR, September 28 — Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna in Sabah will be placed under a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) from September 29 to October 12.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after all four districts recorded a total of 1,195 Covid-19 cases from September 1 to 27.

“Of that number, Lahad Datu recorded 241 cases, Tawau (634 cases), Kunak (65 cases) and Semporna (255 cases).

“Taking into the account of the number of cases, the government has, on the advice of the health minister, decided to implement the TEMCO administratively in these areas,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the TEMCO will begin at 12.01am tomorrow and will affect 962,661 people from the four areas.

He said the move was necessary to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the areas and to allow contact tracing over the next two weeks.

The minister said this meant movement to and from the affected districts would be prohibited for the duration of the TEMCO.

“All TEMCO areas’ entrances and exits will be closed.

“All business activities will be ceased except for the premises that offer essential goods and services in the four districts involved. Medical base will be opened,” he said.

The government will deploy personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteer Corp, and local authorities to ensure compliance.

“We urge all residents involved to be calm, to give their full cooperation to the authorities and comply with all the instructions,” he said.