Sabah Election 2020: Muhyiddin thanks voters for placing trust in GRS, pledges Perikatan’s full support for new state administration

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged the full support of his federal administration for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state administration.

In a special ‘live’ address on RTM tonight following the coalition’s win in Sabah, Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister, thanked Sabah voters for putting their trust in GRS.

He also pledged to help the state administration execute the pledges made by its elected representatives during the campaign period.

“This victory shows the people’s confidence in GRS, which consists of Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah,” he said.

“I give my full commitment to the state government that will be formed soon, that it will have the full support of the federal government, which I lead as the prime minister, and that what I said during my time in Sabah, during the campaign period, God willing, we will deliver as soon as possible.”

In his speech, Muhyiddin also urged GRS elected representatives to be attentive to the needs of their constituents and to act with integrity and dedication when executing their public responsibilities.

He also thanked the volunteers and campaigners who helped GRS candidates achieve victory.

The Election Commission announced just before midnight that GRS had won a total of 38 seats out of the 73 state seats up for grabs.

Incumbent Warisan Plus garnered 23 seats, with one seat for Upko and PKR respectively, and two seats won by independent candidates.