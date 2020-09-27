Gabungan Rakyat Sabah expected to reveal CM pick at noon

Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan is pictured at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) parties are expected to make an announcement this afternoon over the candidate for the Sabah chief minister post after a meeting.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Jeffery Kitingan, when met at the Magellan Sutera Resort, hinted at an announcement being made at noon.

“Just wait for us here at 12 o’clock,” he said briefly.

Kitingan said the GRS parties would be discussing the chief ministerial candidate at the meeting and expects the new chief minister to be sworn in by today.

When asked if the meeting will be attended by Barisan Nasional (BN), Jeffrey said: "I suppose everybody."

As of 9.50am, however, only Jeffrey and STAR's newly elected state assemblymen were seen at a foyer next to the meeting room.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had previously proposed that Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief Datuk Hajiji Noor helm the state should GRS win the state poll.

Soon after GRS unofficially claimed victory last night, Perikatan Nasional leaders met among themselves for five hours, allegedly over the new chief minister candidate but BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah leaders were absent.

Meanwhile, at 8.20am, the state’s Broadcasting Department quoted Abinan Asli, private secretary of the Sabah governor, as saying the palace would not hold a swearing-in ceremony today.

This was contradictory to Hajiji's remark where he said GRS's new chief minister will be sworn in today.