BN sec-gen Annuar: GRS party heads to meet Sabah governor today, claims 41 lawmakers in their camp

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders meeting at the Hotel Magellan in Kota Kinabalu, September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The leaders of parties in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance are expected to have an audience with the Sabah governor today, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

Using his official Twitter account, Annuar also indicated that there are now 41 state assemblymen voted in yesterday that were aligned to the GRS alliance.

“All 41 GRS plus ADUN meet for the first time today. The heads of the parties Umno, Bersatu & PBS will meet with the TYT today also, Insyaallah (God willing),” he wrote in a tweet.

Umno which is part of BN is also part of the Perikatan Nasional federal government together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

In the 73-seat Sabah, Perikatan Nasional, BN and PBS, which are allied under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) yesterday said it had simple majority to form the state government after it won 38 seats against the 32 seats garnered by Parti Warisan Sabah which is allied with PKR and Upko.

The three remaining state seats were won by independent candidates, although one of them — Kemabong lawmaker Datuk Rubin Balang — was reported to have chosen to align with GRS component PN.