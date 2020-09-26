Sabah PKR chief: We have to wait and see if Anwar’s announcement could swing votes

Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew casts her vote at SK Sacred Heart September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew said it remains to be seen whether the shock announcement by PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on toppling the federal government will have any impact on the state polls today.

Liew, who had cast her vote at SK Sacred Heart here said that it could go either way for the state.

“I’ve no idea how it will impact the state, maybe it will be good, maybe it won’t, we don’t know yet,” she said when asked by reporters.

“Whatever it is we should focus on the state election first,” she said.

Last Wednesday, Anwar had said he had the support of a majority in Parliament but did not disclose how many or who his support base was.

Liew said that she felt optimistic about the party’s chances to win the seven seats its contesting in.

“We have a good feeling most of them will win but you never know. It all depends on the rakyat,” she said.

Liew is facing a nine cornered fight in Api Api.

She also said she was happy with the voting process managed by the Election Commission so far.

Meanwhile, LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin who was also seen at SK Sacred Heart said that he was almost optimistic about the party’s chances.

LDP, an independent party who is making its debut as a multicultural party is contesting 46 seats in this election.

In today’s polls, 447 candidates are vying for 73 seats. The earliest results are expected to come in before 10pm.