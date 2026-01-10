KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that leadership must be anchored in integrity, a firm stance against corruption and economic policies that address the real problems faced by the people, particularly issues relating to the cost of living and basic salaries.

He said such leadership must also remain connected to the masses and their daily struggles, even as the government undertakes institutional reforms.

Anwar said that as the head of a coalition administration, he must engage and work through issues collectively rather than act unilaterally.

“Now remember, we are in a coalition. I’m not a dictator, so I have to engage well on issues. I envisage a leader who is not enriching himself, taking minimum salary allowance, has a strong position against corruption and has an economic programme that would focus on propelling the economy,” he said in an interview with Turkish public broadcaster, TRT World’s One on One programme, during his recent visit to Turkiye.

He said reforms cannot be rushed without considering lessons from past experiences in other countries, warning that high public expectations could backfire if bread-and-butter issues affecting the masses are neglected.

He also highlighted the challenges of taking action against powerful corrupt figures, saying they possess significant resources and influence across the media, the judiciary, and enforcement agencies.

Anwar added that he faced sustained attacks and accusations during his first year in office, including claims questioning his reformist credentials.

He noted that the government recently announced a second wave of reforms, including freedom of information, the establishment of an ombudsman and setting a fixed tenure for the prime minister.

He also pointed out the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), describing it as a significant step towards accountability.

“Can you imagine a Minister of Finance surrendering the entire power to Parliament? It’s not easy. Easier said than done. But you have to do it,” he said. — Bernama