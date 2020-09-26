Sabah election: Smooth polling reported as at 10am

Voters get their temperatures checked before heading to the polling booths to cast their votes at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 — Polling in the 16th Sabah state election today has been proceeding smoothly, with Election Commission (EC) workers ensuring that all involved abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

EC and the Health Ministry view seriously the challenges of conducting an election amid the Covid-19 pandemic and have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and smooth polling process.

A voter cradles her child as he casts her vote at SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020.

In fact, a voter who was detected with high temperature was taken to a special tent for further checks before being allowed to vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Serusup in Tuaran.

EC workers were also seen going out of their way to help voters cast their ballots.

An EC worker even carried an elderly man, Nursalin Darun, 65, to the voting channel at SMK Bukit Garam, Kinabatangan as soon as he arrived at the polling centre to cast his ballot. — Bernama