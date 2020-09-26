Sabah election: Salleh Keruak votes at SRJK Chung Hwa in Kota Belud

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak poses for a photo after casting his vote at SRJK Chung Hwa in Kota Belud September 26, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BELUD, Sept 26 ― Former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Usukan in the Sabah state election, cast his ballot at Sekolah Rendah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hwa, near here, at 9.40am today.

He arrived at the polling centre at 9.14am, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Raya Erom.

The former Communications and Multimedia minister had held the seat for several terms.

He is facing Abdul Bahkrin Mohd Yusof of Warisan and Datu Mohd Nazaruddin Datu Tigabelas of PCS. Usukan has 16,883 voters.

In the 14th general election, Datuk Japlin Akim (BN) won the seat, polling 8,738 votes to beat Abdul Bahkrin (7,513), PAS’ Adzmin Awang (355) and independent candidate Amsor Tuah (70).

Bernama checks showed that voters generally complied with the SOP, including having their body temperature checked, wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser before entering the polling centres.

Some came in wheelchairs and with the aid of walking sticks to fulfil their responsibiity as voters. ― Bernama