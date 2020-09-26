Sabah election: Sabah PN chairman Hajiji votes at SK Serusup in Tuaran

Sabah Perikatan Nasional chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor casts his vote at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Serusup polling centre in Tuaran September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Sept 26 — Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor voted at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Serusup polling centre here today for the 16th Sabah state election.

Wearing a songkok and white and red batik dress, Hajiji, the PN candidate in Sulaman, arrived at the centre at 10.03 am and finished voting seven minutes later.

PCS’ Datuk Rekan Hussein, who is challenging Hajiji, voted at 8.20 am while the other candidate, Datuk Aliasgar Basri of Warisan, is scheduled to cast his ballot at about noon.

Hajiji told reporters outside the polling centre that he was satisfied with the polling process and advised voters to abide by the Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

“I would like to thank all quarters concerned, especially the Election Commission and Health Ministry, for ensuring a smooth polling process. I hope voters will make a wise decision,” he added.

Rekan also expressed satisfaction with the polling process and the measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama