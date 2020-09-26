Sabah election: Jeffrey Kitingan expects lower turnout in Tambunan amid Covid-19 pandemic

Election Commission personnel don face mask as they man a polling booth in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAMBUNAN, Sept 26 ― The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate from STAR for the Tambunan seat, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, has predicted a lower voter turnout in the constituency because of fears over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I expect a lower turnout because of fears over the Covid-19 pandemic. This morning I noticed the standard operating procedure (SOP) was complied with by voters. The weather is wonderful,” he said today.

Jeffrey hoped that more people would come out to vote.

“The only thing that worries me is some voters may not turn up because of fear of the pandemic, given today’s report on the spike in Covid-19 cases in Sabah,” he told reporters after casting his vote at SK Pekan Tambunan.

Jeffrey voted at 9.50am, accompanied by his wife Cecilia Edwin and his officers. ― Bernama