Sabah election: Bung Moktar expresses appreciation to all involved in ensuring smooth running of polling process

Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin casts his vote in Kinabatangan September 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KINABATANGAN, Sept 26 ― Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has expressed his appreciation to all quarters involved in ensuring smooth running of polling process for the state election today.

He said they included the Election Commission (EC) workers, health and security forces personnel who had tirelessly worked to ensure full compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We have to comply with the SOP because we are all aware that the polling is being held during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m confident and strongly believe that all qualified voters are able to cast their votes today,” he said when met after casting his vote at the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Garam for Lamag seat at 11.15am.

Bung Moktar, who is contesting for the new seat of Lamag, said he was satisfied with the overall voting process at the polling centre despite finding it a bit slow.

Bung Moktar is in a five-cornered fight against four other contenders for the seat, namely Mohd Ismail Ayob (Warisan), Mohd Al [email protected] Abd Rahman (PPRS), Razman Mayah (PCS) and [email protected] Abdullah (Independent). ― Bernama