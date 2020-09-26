Sabah election: 41pc voter turnout as at noon, says EC

Voters wearing protective masks queue up to cast their votes during the Sabah state election in SK Pulau Gaya September 26, 2020. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 26 ― Forty-one per cent voter turnout was reported for the Sabah state election as at noon today, compared to 32 per cent reported at 11am.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the commission expects a voter turnout of between 70 and 75 per cent by the time all polling stations close at 5pm.

A total of 2,540 polling streams have been made available at the 741 polling stations which opened at 7.30am in the 73 constituencies.

Some 17,257 election workers are conducting the election to enable 1,088,711 of the 1,103,646 voters to exercise their right. A total of 14,935 people had voted by post. ― Bernama