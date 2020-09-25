Wet weather forecast for Sabah on polling day tomorrow

Election Commission personnel conduct final preparations at a polling centre ahead of the Sabah state election in Moyog September 25, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted rain in one or two places in the west coast and the interior of Sabah, Kudat and Sandakan on the polling day for the Sabah polls tomorrow.

According to its website, the weather is generally fine in other areas in the morning but in the afternoon, thunderstorm is forecast in one or two places in the west coast, the interiors and Sandakan.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast at night in one or two places in the west coast, Sandakan and the interiors.

The temperatures will hover between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The Election Commission encouraged voters to cast their ballots according to the recommended voting times printed on the voter card, but voters who could not stick to the schedule could still go and cast their ballots anytime between 7.30 am and 5 pm.

A total of 1,088,711 of the 1,103,646 normal voters are eligible to cast their votes tomorrow, as 14,935 had voted by post.

There are a total of 2,540 voting channels in 741 voting centres. — Bernama