BAU, Jan 10 — Discussions will be held between the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the State Education Department to determine whether temporary evacuation centres (PPS) need to be relocated to alternative sites following the reopening of the school session on January 12.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the matter would be reviewed as some schools are currently being used as PPS.

“When schools are being used as PPS, we will discuss the matter with the State Education Department on whether we need to find alternative locations or whether we can continue using these schools.

“Yesterday, we held a meeting where Kapit faced a problem as a hall that had been used as a PPS could not be utilised due to maintenance works. This resulted in alternatives such as longhouses being used, for example in Selangau.

“We will discuss this with the State Education Department and make an announcement later, taking into account the flood situation,” he said after being met by reporters at Kampung Bi-juray in Bau today.

In terms of infrastructure, Uggah said that in Serian alone, 17 landslide incidents had been recorded, and teams from the Serian Public Works Department (JKR) had been fully mobilised.

Complaints were also received from the Baram and Kakus areas involving damaged and severed roads and bridges.

“In this regard, the Director of JKR Sarawak and the Director of the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) have been summoned to ensure that repair works are carried out immediately,” he said.

Uggah added that Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) units have already been established at the community level, enabling residents to take early action during disasters such as floods, fires or other emergencies, particularly to save lives and protect property while awaiting the arrival of relevant agencies.

This approach, he said, is important to prevent situations from descending into chaos and to avoid unwanted incidents.

As at 11am today, a total of 42 PPS had been activated statewide, sheltering 3,031 victims from 876 households.

Among the schools currently being used as PPS are SK Tanah Merah, SK St Peter Simpok, the SJK Chung Hua Batu 29 multipurpose hall and the SK Tebekang hall. — The Borneo Post