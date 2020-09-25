Vote Warisan to remind Putrajaya to not cancel Sabah development projects, says Guan Eng

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said by voting for Warisan Plus, Sabahans will be sending a clear message that they will not be bullied, but instead demand a fair share of the development funding needed to lift Sabah out of the position of poorest state in Malaysia. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — On the eve of Sabah election today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng told voters that a vote for Warisan Plus and Datuk Shafie Apdal as chief minister is synonymous with protecting Sabah’s autonomy.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP, also said by supporting Shafie instead of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Sabahans increase their chances to receive more development funding for Sabah from the federal government.

“Supporting Warisan Plus is clearly a vote by Sabahans for Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as chief minister, whereas a vote for GRS will permit Muhyiddin to choose who is the next Sabah chief minister,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who heads GRS.

“Sabahans have no choice but to support Shafie, if they want to retain their powers of autonomy to choose their own chief minister and not let an outsider decide.”

Lim said by voting for Warisan Plus, Sabahans will be sending a clear message that they will not be bullied, but instead demand a fair share of the development funding needed to lift Sabah out of the position of poorest state in Malaysia.

Lim pointed out that Muhyiddin had already reinstated a RM4.2 million project that he had approved when he was finance minister to upgrade 24 bridges in Kampung Sim-Sim in Sandakan, and that four other projects that were tabled under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership were still cancelled by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Those projects include RM4 million to install a sewage system for 400 homes in Kampung Cina Sim-Sim, RM400,000 to upgrade a community hall, RM1 million road project at St. Monica road junction and RM1 million to repair a home for the blind.

“Voting Warisan Plus can teach PN a lesson not to cruelly cancel Sabah projects for the rakyat out of political vengeance. PN must honour the spirit of the 1963 Malaysian Agreement and the Cobbold Commission’s recommendation that Sabah be treated as an equal partner.

“Have Muhyiddin forgotten that without Sabah there will be no Malaysia? Sabahans voting for Warisan Plus will remind Muhyiddin that Sabahans will not be bullied and of Sabah’s special status as an equal partner,” Lim said.

“Even though a Shafie victory will affect Muhyiddin’s position as prime minister, Muhyiddin has not promised he will do the same or better than PH. Shafie as the Sabah chief minister elected by Sabahans, will be a constant reminder to Muhyiddin that he has accomplished little and must do more for Sabah,” he added.