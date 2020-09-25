Terengganu MB to undergo quarantine after contact with Covid-19 positive cases

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar speaks during the annual PAS Muktamar in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 25 — Terengganu Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days because he has had contact with two individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19.

His political secretary Muhyidin Abdul Rashid said the mandatory quarantine was directed by the Terengganu Health Department which also sought to identify, contact and conduct Covid-19 tests on all those related to the contact.

“For your information, YAB DS (Datuk Seri) Mentri Besar has also undergone the Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RRT-PCR) Covid-19 test and is confirmed negative, but will have to undergo another test on the 13th day,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he said all programmes and activities involving Ahmad Samsuri are postponed until he completes the compulsory quarantine.

“Nonetheless, YAB DS Mentri Besar will chair the state executive council meeting on Sept 30 online,” he said. — Bernama



