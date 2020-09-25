Steer clear of downed power utilities, public reminded amid stormy weather

Photos provided by Sarawak Energy show downed high-tension electrical equipment caused by the current stormy conditions. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Sept 25 — The public is reminded to be cautious of downed power poles and lines caused by strong winds and heavy rain currently experienced in several parts of the state.

In issuing the reminder, Sarawak Energy stressed the importance of steering clear of these downed utilities as they may still be energised or live at the time of damage.

It said its technical team responsible for restoration of electricity supply during outages is on high alert to attend to these emergency situations caused by the bad weather, to ensure quick and safe restoration to affected areas.

“Members of the public should immediately contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or to report these incidents through Sarawak Energy’s mobile app SEB cares.

“The information provided can expedite the safe removal of these electrical equipment as it poses safety hazards to the public,” Sarawak Energy said in a press release yesterday.

In addition, the company also urged the public to keep in mind measures to take if they encounter or observe any fallen high-tension electrical equipment, including street lighting columns.

The measures are: always assume every fallen power line is still live and immediately alert Sarawak Energy for assistance; not to touch or remove fallen power poles or lines and street lighting columns; keep at least 10 metres away from the damaged site; and not to drive over fallen power poles or lines and street lighting columns.

“In a situation where power lines, poles or street lighting columns fall onto a vehicle, the vehicle drivers must be on very high alert and remember to contact emergency numbers ‘999’ or our Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 and remain inside the vehicle until help arrives.

“In such situation, the vehicle driver involved should alert other people surrounding the area to keep clear and not to touch the vehicle, if possible, and if the vehicle catches fire, to evacuate the vehicle by jumping out and landing with both feet on the ground at the same time.

“Keep your feet together on the ground after you land and jump away with both feet still together for at least 10 metres away to safety because this will reduce the threat of electrocution,” it said, adding that irregular movements such as walking or running near the lines could cause electrocution due to voltage change on the ground surface too. — Borneo Post Online