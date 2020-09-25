Police: Sole survivor in Penang carbon monoxide poisoning case regains consciousness

In the incident, the three who died and Nor Aqilah were found unconscious at the petrol station parking lot due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning when they fell asleep in the car with the engine on and windows wound up. — Foto Bernama

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 25 — The sole survivor in the carbon monoxide poisoning case, in which four friends fell asleep in a car at a petrol station parking lot in Sama Gagah, Butterworth near here last week, has finally regained consciousness.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said after a week of receiving treatment the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan, 21, is now more stable.

“Police received information that Nor Aqilah has regained consciousness and it was reported that she recognised her family members who were present by nodding her head,” he said here last night.

In the incident, the three who died — Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan — and Nor Aqilah were found unconscious at the petrol station parking lot due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning when they fell asleep in the car with the engine on and windows wound up.

Nor Aqilah’s twin, Nor Adilah, was initially found alive but died while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital in Perak on September 17 at 4.23pm.

All four friends, who were students of a private medical college in Batu Caves, had stopped at the petrol station at about 8.30pm when Nor Aqilah, who was driving the Honda Odyssey car, complained of not feeling well.

They were on their way back to their respective homes in Sungai Petani and Gurun in Kedah after spending the Malaysia Day holiday in Pulau Jerejak in Penang. — Bernama