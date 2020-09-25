Police assure smooth, undisrupted polling for Sabah election tomorrow

Election Commission personnel conduct final preparations at a polling centre ahead of the Sabah state election in Moyog September 25, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — Police have given assurance that the polling for the Sabah state election tomorrow will run smoothly without any disruption.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the voters can discharge their moral obligation to vote without worries.

“Police will ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people. So, I call on all voters to discharge their duty to vote without worries.

“We will also conduct several road blocks tomorrow to ensure security. So, don’t worry about it,” he told reporters here today.

Prior to this, Hazani disclosed that the police had received intelligence that certain elements from a neighbouring country are planning to enter Sabah in big numbers to create trouble during polling on Saturday.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone who breaks the rules. So, don’t try to create provocations that can lead to untoward incidents,” he said.

Hazani also asked all those involved in the state election to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP), including observing physical distancing and wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he said police have received 171 reports and opened 52 investigation papers on various offences relating to the state election since the start of the campaign.

Also received were 97 reports on the statement made by a candidate alleging that the Lahad Datu incident in 2013 was a farce and politically-motivated, he said.

Of the total, 61 were lodged in Sabah, while the rest were lodged in the peninsula, he added. — Bernama