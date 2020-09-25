PM Muhyiddin casts doubt on Anwar’s claim of majority MP support

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during gathering and Semarak Perikatan Nasional programme at Pisompuruan Hall Tambunan in Tambunan September 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAMBUNAN, Sept 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today questioned Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he has obtained majority parliamentary support to form a new government.

Muhyiddin said the PKR president could not specify the number of Members of Parliament (MPs) who were allegedly backing him.

“He made a statement and when asked on the number supporting him and who have given their SD of support, he merely said to wait for the answer.

“But until today I myself also do not know (the number); his claim may or may not be true,” he said when speaking at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) rally here today.

Anwar, who is Opposition leader, had told a press conference two days ago that he had secured “strong and convincing” support from MPs to form a government to replace the PN administration led by Muhyiddin. — Bernama