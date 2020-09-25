Nazri says will withdraw support for Muhyiddin only if it triggers snap polls

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said that many in Umno are unhappy with Muhyiddin and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, accusing the latter of viewing Umno as irrelevant. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Umno MP Datuk Nazri Aziz reportedly said he will withdraw his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but only if it leads to a snap general election.

Following Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement, Nazri also said that the party does not wish to be part of Perikatan Nasional and is only willing to work with PAS.

“I support Zahid’s stand against stopping any Umno MP from supporting Anwar. The government today is a government of MPs,” the Padang Rengas MP told Free Malaysia Today.

“If withdrawing my support for Muhyiddin’s administration means an election will be called, then I will do so.”

Umno president Zahid earlier said that a number of Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs supported PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, and that the party would not stop them from supporting him.

Nazri said that many in Umno are unhappy with Muhyiddin and his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, accusing the latter of viewing Umno as irrelevant.

He also called for any change of government to go through the due process in the Dewan Rakyat, and not through an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We do not need a motion of no confidence, a government Bill just needs to be defeated and it will show he does not have the confidence of the majority [of MPs],” he said, referring to Muhyiddin.

Earlier this week, Anwar had claimed that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.