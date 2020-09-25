Muhyiddin-led govt has been good for the people, says Eddin Syazlee

Deputy Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Sept 25 — Negri Sembilan Bersatu chairman Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith today said there was no need to change the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which has been proven to be doing a good job for the people.

“For me, it is clear that what the (administration) of Prime Minister (Muhyiddin) has done is good enough for the people, and there is no need to change the current government.

“With the current situation on Covid-19 as well, it is not the right time to make any changes to the government, just look at how it has affected the Sabah State Election, with so many things happening,” he told reporters after officiating the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Class F Bumiputera Contractors Association (PERKOBF) here, today.

The Kuala Pilah MP was commenting on the current political situation in the country with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently claiming to have ‘strong’ support to form a new Federal government.

When making the claim on Wednesday, Anwar said he was scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday, but it was postponed after His Majesty was admitted to the National Heart Institute.

Earlier, Eddin Syazlee, who is also the Deputy Works Minister, said the government would consider continuing the distribution of projects to class F (Grade G1) contractors via the manual lot-drawing process to be more transparent and fair to these entrepreneurs.

In the meantime, he said the total number of contractors registered under Grade G1 in Malaysia to date was 50,655, with 3,265 in Negri Sembilan alone. — Bernama