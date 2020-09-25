Marine police seize over RM80,000 worth of contraband in Bintulu raid

Marine police with the seized contraband. — Borneo Post Online pic

BINTULU, Sept 25 — Sarawak Marine Police Region Five have seized illicit cigarettes and alcohol of various brands estimated to be worth RM83,484.72, including unpaid duty, in a raid at a premise at Mile 5, Jalan Bintulu-Miri on Wednesday night.

Its commander ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said a 42-year-year-old man, from Sibu Sungai Arip, was also detained in connection with the raid carried out at about 8.30pm.

“The seized items included illicit cigarettes with unpaid duty worth RM78,204.72 and contraband alcohol worth RM5,280, including unpaid duty,” he said in a media statement.

He said during the raid, they also detained the storekeeper, believed to be the owner of the premises.

‘The storekeeper failed to produce any documents related to the goods and all cigarettes and alcohol were confiscated,” Ezuandi said.

He said all the seized contraband goods were later brought back to the police department for further investigation, and the case would be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Borneo Post Online