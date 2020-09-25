Ipoh court charges assistant enforcement with two counts of bribery

Shaikul Akhtar Abdullah, 37, made the plea after the charges against him were read out before judge S. Indra Nehru. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Sept 25 ― An assistant enforcement officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of bribery, three years ago.

On the first count, the accused, who was attached to the then-Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry here, is charged with accepting RM8,000 from business premises owner as an inducement to settle a case against the latter who was allegedly selling fake alcohol in 2014.

The offence was allegedly committed in a Mercedes Benz car, at a parking area in Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil here at about 10.30pm on May 30, 2017.

Shaikul Akhtar is charged under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and could be sentenced under Section 24 of the same act which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of bribe involved, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He is also charged with agreeing to accept bribe of RM8,000 from the same person and for the same purpose at about 8.53pm on May 23, 2017.

The charge is framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act and can be sentenced under Section 24 (1) of the same law.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin, prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif.

Indra Nehru allowed Shaikul Akhtar bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set Nov 4 for mention.

The court also ordered the accused to report himself to the nearest MACC office every month. ― Bernama