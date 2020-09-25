Ilham Centre: Warisan Plus likely to take lead in Sabah polls with 23 ‘clear winner’ seats; GRS close behind with 19

An election poster of Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is seen in Luyang, Sabah September 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Parti Warisan Sabah, along with its allies in Pakatan Harapan (PH), or commonly known as Warisan Plus, is looking at a likely lead in tomorrow’s Sabah polls with 23 seats that are seen as “clear winners”, according to a report by Ilham Centre.

The report dubbed “The Executive Summary of the Sabah State Election 2020: Voting Patterns and Predictions”, meanwhile, predicted that Warisan Plus’ main rival, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), is set to win 19 seats.

However, its authors indicated that the other 31 seats, where support for both coalitions could go either way, will determine who forms the next state administration.

“Based on field observations, Warisan Plus leads with 23 possible seats that can be said to be ‘clear winners’, followed closely by GRS with 19 seats. The remaining 31 seats are contested by all parties, including Independent candidates and other parties.

“The seats in this 50-50 category will determine the simple majority of 37 seats required by any party to form the new state government,’’ it added.

The Sabah state elections will see 447 candidates from various parties contesting for the 73 seats in its state assembly.

Despite there being only a few more hours of campaigning left, Ilham Centre’s report theorised that the results could still be swayed by parties who can provide “incentives” to voters before polling closes at 5:30pm tomorrow.

“The successful distribution of incentives to voters or persuasion at the last minute could ensure victory for any party,” said the report.

Other notable parties contesting the state election are Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), which has candidates standing in all 73 seats and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) which is contesting 46 seats.

United Sabah National Organisation (Usno), which the report stated has been given a new lease on life under the leadership of Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, is also contesting 47 seats.

“This party has rekindled the memories of its longtime supporters to garner votes but might find it difficult convincing young voters and first-time voters.

Other local parties include Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan), Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (AnakNegeri), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), and Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS).

Only a few candidates from these local parties will be able to give Warisan Plus and GRS a run for their money in some seats, namely Bongawan, Pitas, Pintasan and Merotai, the report concluded.